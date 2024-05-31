Hyderabad: No sale of uniforms, books, shoes on private school premises

“The sale of books/notes books/ stationary at the school counter, if any, should be on a non-commercial, no-profit-no-loss basis,” a notice from DEO said.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 31 May 2024, 01:40 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The District Education Officer (DEO), Hyderabad district has directed all private school managements (state/CBSE/ICSE) running in Hyderabad district not to indulge in the sale of uniforms, shoes, belts etc in the school premises.

“The sale of books/notes books/ stationary at the school counter, if any, should be on a non-commercial, no-profit-no-loss basis,” a notice from DEO said.

“All DEOs are requested to constitute a mandal level committee to monitor the private school regularly and also ensure that no private school managements (CBSE/State/ICSE) running in Hyderabad district should not sell uniforms, shoes, belts etc in the school premises,” the notification said.