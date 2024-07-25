Continuous drizzle soaks Hyderabad, yellow alert for districts across Telangana

India Meteorological Department issues yellow alert for the city, predicting light rain and thunderstorms throughout the day

By Sai Nath Lakkumalla Published Date - 25 July 2024, 11:25 AM

Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: Hyderabad remains under cloudy skies for the seventh consecutive day as overnight rains lashed the city, with drizzles continuing into Thursday morning.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for the city, predicting light rain and thunderstorms throughout the day.

The yellow alert also extends to isolated areas in Jagtial, Jangaon, Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Mahabubnagar, Medak, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Nalgonda, Narayanpet, Nizamabad, Peddapalli, Rajanna Sircilla, Rangareddy, Sangareddy, and Siddipet.

Residents have been advised to monitor the weather for potential worsening conditions and to be prepared to relocate if necessary. Rainfall recorded for the 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on Thursday show Langar House recording 9 mm of rainfall, followed by Hydernagar 8.8 mm, Yousufguda 8.5 mm, Gachibowli 8.5 mm, and the University of Hyderabad with 8.3 mm of rainfall.

Several other localities also reported light rains. The IMD forecasts continuous rain in Hyderabad for the next five days.