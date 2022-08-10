Hyderabad records deficient rainfall last week

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:27 PM, Wed - 10 August 22

Hyderbad: After experiencing turbulent weather at the end of July, the city recorded subdued and deficient rainfall last week.

Against the normal 45.4 mm, Hyderabad received only 22.3 mm rainfall with a departure of minus 51 per cent from August 4 to 10, according to data available with the India Meteorological Department – Hyderabad (IMD-H).

Nalgonda and Sangareddy districts too reported rain deficiency even as an intense monsoon played out over other districts including Karimnagar, Mahabubnagar, and Khammam.

Scattered rain caused temperature and humidity to slightly rise in the city. The humidity level recorded during morning hours on Wednesday was 77 per cent.

According to IMD-H, the southwest monsoon is likely to be weak all over the State including Hyderabad for the next three days. The forecast indicates that situation will get better by Sunday and predicts increased rainfall over the State.

Meanwhile, from July 1 to August 10, Hyderabad recorded excess seasonal rainfall. The city received 516 mm of rain against a normal of 342.8 mm, according to IMD data. No district in the State received normal or deficient or large deficient rainfall in this period.

Telangana on the whole recorded a total of 791.9 mm of rainfall against the average of 428.7 mm from June 1 till August 10.