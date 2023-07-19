Hyderabad: Novel nanoscopy technology used to treat shoulder injuries at KIMS Sunshine Hospitals

With the use of Nanoscopy a patient can go home on the same day as it is done under local anaesthesia and it includes no stitches

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:00 PM, Wed - 19 July 23

Hyderabad: The surgeons at Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS)-Sunshine Hospitals on Wednesday announced that they have treated Frozen Shoulder and Rotator Cuff Muscle Tear of the shoulders in patients by employing the novel nanoscopy technology.

“Nanoscopy involves a needle camera of size less than 2 mm that allows surgeons to directly view the joint on a screen without the necessity to cut the skin with a knife. It is exactly like giving an injection to the patient. It’s called nanoscopy because of its miniature size. Once we view the joint, we can identify defects and repair them with the help of nanoscope,” Dr B Chandra Sekhar, Shoulder Surgeon, Arthroscopy and Sports Surgery, KIMS Sunshine Hospital, said.

The advantages of nanoscopy include no need of any stitches and patients can go home on the same day because it is done under local anaesthesia and the pain is minimal, Managing Director, KIMS Sunshine Hospitals, Dr. AV Gurava Reddy said.

