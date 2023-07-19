Minister KTR reviews Municipal department preparation for heavy rains in Hyderabad

The city has been experiencing continuous rainfall over the past few days, and according to the weather department's forecast, the intensity of rain is expected to increase further in the next two to three days.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:17 PM, Wed - 19 July 23

Hyderabad: Given the heavy rain forecast in Hyderabad for the next couple of days, all the line departments are on a high alert, initiating measures to mitigate the impact of rains in coordination at different levels.

The Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday held a review meeting and directed senior officials from the Municipal Administration department to take all necessary measures to mitigate the impact of heavy rainfall and ensure public safety.

He directed the officials to coordinate seamlessly with other departments, especially with electricity, revenue and police (traffic) departments, and HMWSSB, and stressed that officials prioritize prevention of loss of life as the topmost concern.

The GHMC officials apprised the Minister about various measures undertaken as part of monsoon preparedness including placing dewatering pumps in low lying areas and arterial roads prone to flooding. The officials also expressed confidence that strengthening of nalas as part of the Strategic Nala Development Plan (SNDP) would effectively address issues in flood-prone areas during the monsoons this year.

On sanitation management, the Minister emphasized the need for proactive measures and not being complacent with positive results in the past few years. Rama Rao said with the city’s rapid expansion and increasing population, there has been a rise in garbage generation, necessitating a more robust sanitation management plan moving forward.

Arvind Kumar, Special Chief Secretary of MA&UD, D.Ronald Rose, GHMC Commissioner, and others were present in the meeting.