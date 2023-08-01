Biggest mall of south India coming up in Visakhapatnam

The president of the company Neel Raheja was also keen on constructing a five-star or seven-star hotel here, he revealed and said that the mall would generate about 8,000 jobs directly and indirectly.

Tue - 1 August 23

Visakhapatnam: Inorbit Mall, arguably the biggest mall in south India to be set up in Visakhapatnam, will change the face of the city, according to Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy.

Addressing the gathering after laying the foundation stone on Tuesday for the Rs.600 crore K. Raheja project coming up on a sprawling 17-acre site near the port quarters in Saligramapuram close to national highway no. 16 here, he said that about 2.5 acres of land at the premises would be earmarked for an IT campus.

The K. Raheja group which has taken 17 acres on a 30 year lease, hopes to complete the project in three years. The IT campus will be developed in the second phase on 2.5 lakh sft to generate employment for 3,000 persons and it is expected to be ready by 2027. The star hotel would be built in the third phase with 200 rooms, and banquet halls and the entire complex would be built to make it environment-friendly, the Raheja group said.

The Chief Minister also performed Bhoomi Puja for Rs. 136 crore development works being taken up by the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation, on the occasion.