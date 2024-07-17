| Hyderabad Ogh Doctors Successfully Conduct Liver Transplant On Three Year Old Child

Hyderabad: OGH doctors successfully conduct liver transplant on three-year-old child

Modugu Chohan Aditya , a resident of Khammam district, was suffering with congenital biliary atresia and liver failure.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 July 2024, 08:22 PM

Hyderabad: A team of doctors at the Osmania General Hospital (OGH) have recently successfully conducted liver transplant on a three year-old child.

Modugu Chohan Aditya , a resident of Khammam district, was suffering with congenital biliary atresia and liver failure. Using advanced liver donor transplant procedure, OGH Dr. Madhusudan and his team of surgical gastroenterologists and liver transplantation successfully operated on the child and transplanted a part of liver donated by his mother Amla.

Both mother and child were recovering well, and discharged on July 16, a statement said on Wednesday.

So far, 30 cases of liver transplant, including eight paediatric liver transplant cases were successfully performed at OGH, it said, adding that patients affected with congenital biliary atresia, NISCH syndrome and Wilson disease were treated successfully.

Government hospitals were providing top-of-the-line health services such as liver transplants, making high-end health care affordable and accessible for all.