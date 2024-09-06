SCR appeals rail passengers to use Rail Madad Help Line Number 139 for grievances

The SCR has appealed to the passengers to use “139”, the Rail Madad Help Line, for all types of assistance/ grievances related to travel, as all help lines pertaining to Railway have been integrated into this single number.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 6 September 2024, 07:11 PM

Representational Image

In a press release, the SCR said this will help the rail users to overcome the inconvenience of multiple helpline numbers for different types of grievances and enquiries.

The Helpline number 139 is available in twelve languages and passengers can opt

for IVRS (Interactive Voice Response System), or directly connect to call-centre executive by dialling 139.

The 139 Helpline can also be accessed through SMS – sending grievance as a message (SMS) or by dialling 139, where a customer care executive will assist complainant and assign grievance for appropriate redressal. Passengers can also lodge grievance online by visiting https://www.railmadad.indianrailways.gov.in.

The menu of 139 Helpline (IVRS) includes security, medical assistance for which a passenger has to press 1 and get connected immediately to a call centre executive. For enquiry such as PNR status, train schedule etc., passenger has to press 2, for general complaints, press 3 and for ticket cancellation and refund enquiries, passenger has to press 4.

For Divyangjan related information, passenger has to press 5 and for vigilance related complaints, passenger has to press 6.