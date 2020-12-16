Hyderabad: One dead, four ill in Jalpally, adulterated toddy suspected

Four others are also reportedly ill after consuming toddy in the area.

Hyderabad: A man died, allegedly after drinking adulterated toddy, at Jalpally here on Wednesday. Police said it was yet to be known if any sedatives added to the toddy led to the death. The victim Srinivas had reportedly consumed toddy from a nearby toddy compound.

The cause of the death is yet to be ascertained. More details will be known in the autopsy report, said the Pahadishareef police, who have registered a case and are investigating.

The body was shifted to the Osmania General Hospital morgue for autopsy.

