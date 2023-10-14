Hyderabad: One held for possessing drugs

Hyderabad: One person who was allegedly in possession of drugs was caught by the police on Saturday at Krishnanagar in Jubilee Hills.

According to the sources, the man Abu alias Chor Abbu, a resident of Krishnanagar in Borabanda purchased cocaine from some persons and had allegedly kept it at his house. On information, the police caught him and recovered around six grams of cocaine from him. The police are questioning him to know more about his network.

More details awaited.