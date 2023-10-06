Hyderabad: Three jailed for consuming drugs in public

The trio – Syed Saddam. Mohd.Azeem and Syed Naseer Ali, all friends from Bahadurpura, who are addicted to consuming marijuana, were caught on October 5, when consuming the substance near Bahadurpura nala.
Hyderabad: A local court on Friday sentenced three men to six days simple imprisonment in a case booked against them for consuming marijuana and possessing a knife at Bahadurpura. The court also imposed a fine of Rs.700 on each of them.
A knife too was recovered from them.
The Bahadurpura police booked a petty case.