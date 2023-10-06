Hyderabad: Three jailed for consuming drugs in public

The trio – Syed Saddam. Mohd.Azeem and Syed Naseer Ali, all friends from Bahadurpura, who are addicted to consuming marijuana, were caught on October 5, when consuming the substance near Bahadurpura nala.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:55 PM, Fri - 6 October 23

Hyderabad: A local court on Friday sentenced three men to six days simple imprisonment in a case booked against them for consuming marijuana and possessing a knife at Bahadurpura. The court also imposed a fine of Rs.700 on each of them.

A knife too was recovered from them.

The Bahadurpura police booked a petty case.