Hyderabad: One killed, two injured in road accident at Madhapur

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 February 2024, 07:31 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: One person was killed while two others sustained injuries when a motorcyclist rammed his vehicle at Madhapur on Wednesday night.

The victim V Ajay (27) along with his friends Sripada Sharath (25) and Ande Ajay (25), were travelling from Khanapet to Novotel Hotel stretch at around 1.30 am.

When the trio reached 7 Sister’s restaurant, Ajay lost control over the motorcycle and rammed into a tree. The trio sustained injuries and V Ajay died on the spot, said Madhapur police.

A case is registered and investigation going on.