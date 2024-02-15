Hyderabad: One killed, two injured in road accident at Madhapur

One person was killed while two others sustained injuries when a motorcyclist rammed his vehicle at Madhapur
Hyderabad: One person was killed while two others sustained injuries when a motorcyclist rammed his vehicle at Madhapur on Wednesday night.
The victim V Ajay (27) along with his friends Sripada Sharath (25) and Ande Ajay (25), were travelling from Khanapet to Novotel Hotel stretch at around 1.30 am.
When the trio reached 7 Sister’s restaurant, Ajay lost control over the motorcycle and rammed into a tree. The trio sustained injuries and V Ajay died on the spot, said Madhapur police.
A case is registered and investigation going on.