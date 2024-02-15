Hyderabad: 58-year-old security guard dies in freak accident

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 February 2024, 06:48 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A security guard died in a freak accident at Jeedimetla on Thursday afternoon.

The victim P Shivaiah (58), who works at a private company as a watchman was sitting on a chair near the gate when a mechanic Imran, who was test driving a car rammed into Shivaiah.

The victim sustained injuries and was rushed to hospital where he died while undergoing treatment, said the police.

The police registered a case against Imran and are investigating. He is taken into custody and the car seized.