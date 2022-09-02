Sub-Inspector caught red-handed taking bribe in Bhupalpally

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:43 PM, Fri - 2 September 22

Representational Image

Bhupalpally: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths caught Bhupalpally Sub-Inspector of Police Islavath Naresh red-handed while he was accepting bribe of Rs 25,000 at his government quarter from the complainant Chekurthi Udayshankar, a businessman on Friday.

The complainant is a native of Siripuram Colony of Karimnagar. The SI had allegedly demanded the money for doing an official favour i.e to settle the money dispute between the complainant and Kasanagottu Sunitha and not to book a case against the complainant. The accused officer will be produced before the ACB court in Hyderabad, according to a press note by the Director General of the ACB.

Also Read Medak: ACB officials nab Deputy Tehsildar accepting bribe