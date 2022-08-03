Hyderabad: SI on patrol duty stabbed by drunk man

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 09:41 AM, Wed - 3 August 22

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: Sub-inspector of Marredpally police station A.Vinay Kumar suffered injuries after he was stabbed by a person, who was allegedly in an inebriated condition in the early hours of Wednesday.

Police said the incident occurred around 3am, when the SI was performing patrolling duty near Anchor Charity Heavens apartment in Secunderabad.

The cop, who found the suspect allegedly in a drunken condition and creating public nuisance, reprimanded him. Following this, the suspect stabbed him.

Vinay Kumar was shifted to a private hospital for treatment. The suspect has reportedly been taken into custody.

