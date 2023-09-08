Organs of a brain dead patient donated under Jeevandan initiative

Published Date - 07:15 PM, Fri - 8 September 23

Hyderabad: The family members of a 43-year-old salesman from KPHB Colony, Kukatpally, Gannavaram Suresh, who was declared as brain by a team of attending doctors, have donated his organs for needy patients under State-run Jeevandan organ donation initiative.

On Wednesday, September 6, G Suresh complained of severe headache and became unconscious. Family members shifted him to Ramdev Hospitals in Kukatpally and later to NIMS Hospital, Punjagutta where doctors treated him in the emergency and later provided him with critical care support.

Despite providing three-days of critical ICU care, the health condition of Suresh did not improve and the doctors had to declare him as brain dead in the early hours of Friday.

Following a series of counselling sessions, provided by Jeevandan organ donation coordinators at NIMS, the family members of the deceased including his wife Renuka, father Satyanarayana and mother Chandrakala decided to donate organs.

The hospital surgeons retrieved two kidneys and liver, in all three organs and allocated them to needy patients based on the organ donation guidelines of Jeevandan.