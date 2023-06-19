Hyderabad: Over 1,000 people participate in Great Indian Ice Cream Tasting Challenge

Published Date - 09:29 PM, Mon - 19 June 23

Hyderabad: More than 1,000 people from different walks of life turned-up to participate in the second edition of the ‘Great Indian Ice Cream Tasting Challenge’ organized by Hybiz tv and Vijaya Dairy. Ice cream lovers took a break from the oppressive summer heat of Hyderabad by tasting different varieties of ice creams that were part of the tasting challenge.

The ice cream tasting challenge featured more than 20 ice cream exhibitors including Mercely’s, Milky Mist, Scoops, Melt N Milo, Skippy Ice Pops, Baskin-Robbins, Cool Everest, Bonitas, Snow Drops and many other noted ice cream brands.

Bhavani from LB Nagar won a cash prize of Rs one lakh and Rs 40,000 worth domestic holiday package while the second prize with a cash prize of Rs. 50,000 and a domestic vacation package worth Rs. 25,000, went to Salma Mohammad of Kondapur.

Durga Prasad Reddy from Uppal bagged the third prize of Rs. 25,000 that came with a domestic holiday travel package worth Rs. 20,000. A total of 10 individuals bagged the fourth prize, which had a cash prize of Rs 5000 and Rs 15,000 in domestic vacation packages.

Soma Bharat Kumar, Chairman, Vijaya Dairy Telangana, gave away the prizes to the winners.

