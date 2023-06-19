Hyderabad: ZYLK Designer Fabric Store launched at Banjara Hills

The ZYLK designer store stocks thousands of designer garments, which have become a favorite for the new generation

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:35 PM, Mon - 19 June 23

Hyderabad: ZYLK Designer Fabric Store, an exclusive showroom for designer fabrics with an aim to provide modern fashion choices to everyone, was recently launched at Road No.14, Banjara Hills.

In designer garments, the design work on the fabric has become more valuable than the fabric itself. The designer garments at ZYLK are created with the skill and craftsmanship of the designers in a wide range of styles including embroidery, knitting, dyeing, mirror work etc, the representatives from ZYLK Designer store, said.

The ZYLK designer store stocks thousands of designer garments, which have become a favorite for the new generation. Textile Lovers are more attracted and interested towards designer garments.

The ZYLK designer garment store has been launched with the sole aims of providing a wide array of options in modern fashion to everyone, a store representative said.

The inaugural event was attended by store representatives along with leading designers from all over India and city dignitaries.

“There is lot of buzz and demand for designer clothes among people for weddings and other similar auspicious functions. On the occasion of the launch of ZYLK designer store, we are offering 20 percent special discount up to 100 days on all garments,” officials from ZYLK said.