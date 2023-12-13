Hyderabad: Parent-Teacher Meet in govt schools to go beyond academics

Apart from reflecting about the child’s performance, the teachers will also be showcasing students' work to engage parents during the meet up.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:52 PM, Wed - 13 December 23

File photo

Hyderabad: This Parent-Teacher Meeting (PTM) scheduled for Saturday, the government teachers will not just share academic performance of students but also understand challenges of the parents in supporting their wards besides extending tips to engage with their children at home.

The government and local body schools across the State were directed to hold PTM in their respective schools by extending an invitation to parents on December 16. Apart from reflecting about the child’s performance, the teachers will also be showcasing students’ work to engage parents during the meet up.

The schools have been asked to hold an art gallery walk with the school’s achievement, present student awards and storytelling or role play by students, based on the feasibility. The teachers have also been asked to educate parents about the initiatives taken by the school besides updating them about the Foundational, Literacy and Numeracy, Unnati and Lakshya programmes.

Highlighting strengths and behavior showcased by the child, teachers were asked to focus on areas where the student could make an improvement. Schools were also told to mandatorily take written feedback besides recording at least three to four audio-video feedback from parents.