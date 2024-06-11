Collector Gautham takes part in Badi Bata rally

The government was conducting the Badi Bata programme from June 6 to June 19 to ensure that every child was enrolled in school.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 June 2024, 09:00 PM

Khammam: District Collector VP Gautham said that the children would have a bright future with the better education provided in government schools. He participated in the Badi Bata rally at Ramana Gutta area in Khammam city on Tuesday.

Officials, teachers and children joined the rally by raising slogans on the importance of education and education for everyone. Gautham went house to house inquiring whether there were any school going children at home and in which school they were studying. He said that everyone must understand the importance of education and educate their children.

Also Read Chandrababu Naidu’s stance on merger of seven mandals puts questions on Congress promise

The government was conducting the Badi Bata programme from June 6 to June 19 to ensure that every child was enrolled in school.

The government teachers and staff in the district should go door to door to increase the enrollment percentage of students in government schools, he said.

The Collector noted that the parents should be explained about the facilities provided in government schools by Amma Adarsh Committees and the better results obtained in government schools than private corporate schools.

He directed officials to take immediate steps for construction of a permanent building for a government primary school at Ramanagutta at Rajaka Street. He visited the school being run in a rented house without proper facilities during the Badi Bata rally.