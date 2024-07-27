Hyderabad: Persistent drizzle and gloomy weather to continue until August 2

Published Date - 27 July 2024

Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: Hyderabad has been under a continuous spell of drizzle and light rain for the past nine days. Despite a brief appearance of sunshine the previous day, the city has returned to overcast skies and gloomy weather on Saturday.

The prolonged wet weather has provided relief from the summer heat, which frequently exceeded 40 degrees Celsius this year. However, it has also resulted in a drop in day-to-day temperatures, making evenings and early mornings particularly chilly. With a maximum temperature of around 28 degrees Celsius and a humidity level of 74 percent, a chilly atmosphere has prevailed in the city for Saturday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts that these conditions will persist, with maximum temperatures expected to remain between 27 and 29 degree C until August 2.

Central Telangana regions such as Kamareddy, Siddipet, Jangaon, Warangal, Hanmakonda, Sircilla, and Karimnagar have experienced similar weather, marked by persistent rains on Saturday. Northern Telangana has not been spared either, enduring gloomy weather and consistent rainfall for the past nine days.

However, no weather warnings have been issued by the IMD. The forecast indicates isolated light to moderate rain or thundershowers across Telangana, including Hyderabad, until August 2.

Residents are advised to stay updated with weather reports and plan accordingly to navigate the ongoing monsoon season’s ebbs and flows.