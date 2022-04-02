Hyderabad: Petrol price hiked by 91 paise, Diesel up by 87 paise on Saturday

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:57 PM, Sat - 2 April 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Fuel prices went up on Saturday, the 10th time in 12 days, taking the petrol price in Hyderabad to Rs.116.33 per litre, while that of diesel went up by 87 paise to Rs.102.45.

The hike in petrol price on Saturday was by 91 paise, taking the petrol prices up by Rs.8.13 in the city since March 21, while diesel prices have gone up by Rs.7.83 after the dynamic price revision system was revived after a gap of over four months.

FOR INFO:

Petrol price per litre (Rs):

• April 2: 116.33

• April 1: 115.42

• Mar 30: 114.52

• Mar 24: 110.01

• Mar 22: Rs.109.10

• Mar 21: Rs.108.20

Diesel price per litre (Rs):

• April 2: 102.45

• Apr 1: 101.58

• Mar 30: 100.71

• Mar 24: 96.37

• Mar 22: Rs.95.50

• Mar 21: Rs.94.62

