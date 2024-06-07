Watch: People steal diesel from overturned fuel tanker in Bhongir

By Telangana Today Updated On - 7 June 2024, 04:02 PM

Hyderabad: As a speeding diesel tanker flipped over on the outskirts of Pedda Parvathapur village of Bommalaramaram mandal of the Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district on Friday, locals rushed to the scene to steal fuel from the overturned carrier.

According to reports, after the incident, locals rushed to the scene before police were able to do so and began siphoning fuel from the tanker. However, after the news of the accident reached the local police, it rushed to the spot and dispersed the crowd and cordoned off the area.

The overturned diesel tanker was safely removed with the help of cranes.

