Hyderabad pharma sector to play huge role in bringing out Covid vaccine: Eatala

Published: 9:50 pm

Hyderabad: Health Minister, Eatala Rajender on Wednesday expressed hope that the pharma sector in Hyderabad will play a vital role in manufacturing vaccines for Covid-19.

Delivering the inaugural speech in a virtual conference on ‘Towards a Self-Reliant India and Pharmacy of the World’ organised by CII on Wednesday, the Health Minister also appreciated pharma sector in Hyderabad for maintaining a steady supply of life-saving drugs during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

“During the lockdown, most pharma companies here have successfully supplied drugs like azithromycin and other anti-viral drugs used for treating Covid-19 patients without any hindrance. The situation has improved in comparison to couple of months ago and production has picked up in the pharma and life sciences industry. I am also hoping that the sector will play a huge role in bringing Covid vaccine and manufacturing it in bulk,” he said.

Rajender said that the Pharma City project will secure a special place for Hyderabad in the international pharma arena.

