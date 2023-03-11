Hyderabad: Placement drive for army veterans and Veernaris

The placement drive was organized to fill-up 40 vacancies that were sponsored by noted logistics company ‘Delhivery’ to AWPO Regional office at Secunderabad.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:56 PM, Sat - 11 March 23

Hyderabad: Army Welfare Placement Organisation (AWPO) under the aegis of Army HQ Telangana and Andhra Sub Area, as part of the international women’s day celebrations, organized a mega placement drive for veterans, widows, and dependants of Armed Forces personnel hailing from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh at Golden Palm Sainik Bhavan, Secunderabad.

All three phased interview including initial zero test online were conducted at the GPSP for 145 ex- servicemen and 12 Veernaris and dependents from both the States. A total of 28 candidates including 3 Veernaris were selected after rigorous selection process for the post of Team Leader and Manager.

Brig K Somashankar, Officiating General Officer Commanding, Telangana and Andhra Sub Area graced the occasion and encouraged widows and ESM to prepare themselves to take up job in private world and contribute in the growth of the nation with their skills, a press release said.