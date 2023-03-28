Hyderabad police advise not to believe in rumours on terror attacks

A copy of complaint made against a family alleging that they are affiliated to terror organisations and were planning terror attacks in the Hyderabad went viral on social media

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:23 PM, Tue - 28 March 23

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police on Tuesday urged citizens not to believe in rumours after a copy of complaint made against a family alleging that they are affiliated to terror organisations and were planning terror attacks in the city went viral on social media.

A press release issued by the Hyderabad police on Tuesday stated that the content of the complaint were verified and police teams conducted thorough enquiry of the persons who were labelled as terrorists in the complaint.

“Earlier two complaints have been lodged in a similar manner against the same family accusing them of being terrorists. Their antecedents were verified and they are not terrorists. They do not have any terrorist links,” said the Hyderabad police.

The police said that the family that had to face accusations suspect a woman who is a resident of Delhi and having some issues with the family might have lodged the complaint.

Also Read NIA arrests funds provider in Hyderabad terror conspiracy case