Hyderabad: Police advise people against travelling in fog

By Asif Yar Khan Updated On - 11:24 PM, Wed - 11 January 23

Hyderabad: In view of the prevailing foggy weather and given the high risk of road accidents, the traffic police in Cyberabad and Rachakonda have asked people to avoid travelling in the early hours as visibility would be poor.

The police in an advisory asked people to start travelling in sunlight when the visibility is clear. The advise is made following risk of road accident during early mornings and taking into account the fatal accidents attributed to foggy conditions reported in previous years.

The advisory is more particular for the Outer Ring Road, the State Highways and the National Highways where the fog is thick. “If already travelling, it is better to suspend travel during the early hours and take a break at a safer place. Otherwise, it is advisable to start the journey when there is proper sunlight in the morning and end travel by evening,” said Rachakonda DCP (Traffic) D Srinivas.

The police advise people to drive at appropriate speeds in relation to other vehicles and maintain ample distance from other vehicles. “It helps in more space for braking in emergencies. Always check rear view mirrors before braking and use low beam headlights to help other drivers see you,” he advised.

Cyberabad DCP (traffic) T Srinivas Rao said people should avoid stopping the vehicles on the carriage and instead park it on roadsides without causing any obstruction to other vehicles. “There have been instances when drivers were unable to see the parked vehicles on the road due to heavy fog which resulted in accidents. It is dangerous and parking discipline should be observed,” he said.

The advice gains significance as several people leave for their native places for Sankranti festival using private transport and travel through the highways to reach their destinations.

Advisory on driving during foggy weather:

* Turn on hazard lights

* Keep an eye on the road and use your ears more carefully to judge traffic that you cannot see

* Turn off loud music and don’t use your mobile when driving

* Honk periodically to alert other vehicles about your presence

* Listen to the oncoming traffic by lowering the windows while changing lane or taking turns.

* If the fog condition is bad, avoid driving further and wait for improvement in visibility.