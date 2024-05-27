Hyderabad: Police arrest two property offenders

According to police officials, both footpath dwellers attacked a man and snatched his mobile phone and Rs 1,200 cash

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 May 2024, 04:26 PM

Representational image

Hyderabad: Two persons, who snatched away one mobile phone and Rs 1,200 cash from a daily wager at Kachiguda two days ago, were arrested on Monday.

The police seized a mobile phone from their possession. The arrested were identified as A Raju (30) and Abdul Qayum (25), both footpath dwellers staying at Kachiguda had attacked a man on Saturday and snatched away the property, said ACP Kachiguda, V Raghu.

Raju and Abdul were produced before the court and remanded.