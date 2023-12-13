Hyderabad police books case against Malla Reddy

The Shamirpet police booked a case against former Minister and Medchal MLA, C Malla Reddy and others for allegedly cheating and abusing some persons.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:23 PM, Wed - 13 December 23

Hyderabad: The Shamirpet police booked a case against former Minister and Medchal MLA, C Malla Reddy and others for allegedly cheating and abusing some persons.

According to the complaint made by K Bikshapathi (74), a resident of Chegunta mandal in Medchal district, the former Minister along with some other persons had allegedly conned Biskhapathi’s family members and got transferred their 47 acres of land.

Bikshapathi, alleged that the MLA and his associates had colluded with the Tahsildar of Muduchinthalpally. “Malla Reddy paid us Rs. 3 lakh each and cheated. He and his associates also committed atrocities on us,” he told the police.

The police invoked Section 420 of IPC and Section 3 (1) (g) of SC & ST (POA) Act 2015 and took up investigation.