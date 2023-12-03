Congress wins back stronghold in erstwhile Nalgonda with 11 seats

Nalgonda: The Congress restored its stronghold over the erstwhile Nalgonda district by winning 11 of the total 12 assembly constituencies.

After the release of elections schedule, the Congress leaders from the district had worked with a strategy and first focused on getting Congress leaders at the mandal and village level active and also to bring back to the party those had joined the BRS. The Congress candidates also conducted extensive street corner meetings in all wards in towns and villages.

Senior leaders Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy, N Uttam Kumar Reddy and K Jana Reddy (for his son Jayaveer Reddy) handled the campaigns in their constituencies. Though factionism was quite strong in the district, the results showed that the party managed to tackle both the faction wars and dissidence. All these factors helped the Congress restore its grip on the district, which was a stronghold for the party for several decades before formation of Telangana State.

Out of the 12 assembly segments in erstwhile Nalgonda district, Congress candidates of 11 constituencies won with thumping majorities of more than 30,000 votes.

In Nalgonda district, Congress won all six assembly constituencies. Nalgonda Congress candidate Komatireddy Venkat Reddy won with a 54,332 vote majority by getting 1,07,405 votes as against 53,073 votes polled for his rival and BRS candidate Kancherla Bhupal Reddy.

Expelled BRS leader Pilli Ramaraju, who contested as a candidate of the All India Forward Block, got 27,096 votes. Nakrekal Congress candidate Vemula Veeresham won by 68,839 votes by securing 1,33,540 votes against 64,710 votes polled for BRS candidate Chirumarthi Lingaiah. Devarakonda Congress candidate Nenavath Balu Naik won by 30,021 votes by securing 1,11,344 votes as against 81,323 votes polled for BRS candidate Ramavath Ravindra Kumar Naik.

Miryalaguda Congress candidate Bathula Laxma Reddy won by 48,782 votes by securing 1,14,462 votes as against 65,680 votes polled for BRS candidate Nallamothu Bhaskar Rao. Nagarjuna Sagar Congress candidate Kundur Jayaveer Reddy won by 55,849 votes by getting 1,19,831 votes as against 63,982 votes polled for BRS candidate Nomula Bhagath Kumar. Munugode Congress candidate Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy won by 40,590 votes by securing 1,19,629 votes as against 79,034 votes polled for BRS candidate Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy.

Out of four assembly segments in Suryapet district, Congress won three assembly constituencies and BRS won one assembly constituency. Suryapet BRS candidate G Jagadish Reddy won by 4,606 votes by getting 75,143 votes against his nearest rival and Congress candidate Ramreddy Damodar Reddy, who got 70,537 votes.

Thungathurthy Congress candidate Mandula Samuel won by 51, 094 votes by getting 1,29,535 votes as against 78,441 votes polled for BRS candidate Gadari Kishore.

Huzurnagar Congress candidate N Uttam Kumar Reddy won by 44,888 votes by securing 1,16,707 votes as against 71,819 votes polled for BRS candidate Shanampudi Saidi Reddy. Kodad Congress candidate N Padmavathi won by 53,705 votes by securing 1,14,450 votes as against 60,745 votes polled for BRS candidate Bollam Mallaiah Yadav.

Out of two assembly segments in Yadadri-Bhongir district, Congress won both. Bhongir Congress candidate Kumbam Anil Kumar Reddy won by 26,201 votes by getting 1,02,742 votes as against 76,541 votes polled for BRS candidate Pailla Shekar Reddy. The Congress won Bhongir after 40 years. Alair Congress candidate Beerla Ialiah won by 49,636 votes by getting 1,22,140 votes as against 72,504 votes polled for BRS candidate Gongidi Sunitha.

Nakrekal Congress candidate Vemula Veereshan won with highest majority of 68,839 votes while Suryapet BRS candidate G Jagadish Reddy won with lowest majority of 4,606 votes in erstwhile Nalgonda district.