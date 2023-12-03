Telangana assembly elections: BRS makes clean sweep in Malkajgiri district

3 December 23

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) made a clean sweep in all the five assembly constituencies under Malkajgiri district on Sunday.

Out of the five, the party candidates from three assembly constituencies – Ch Malla Reddy from Medchal, KP Vivekanand Goud and Madhavaram Krishna Rao are sitting MLAs while the remaining candidates including Marri Rajashekhar Reddy from Malkajgiri and Bandari Lakshma Reddy are first time winners.

This is for the second consecutive time (2018 and 2023) that all the BRS party candidates have won in the five assembly constituencies in the district.

Former Minister Ch Malla Reddy retained his constituency by defeating nearest Congress rival T Vajresh Yadav by a margin of 33,149 votes. Malla Reddy polled 1,86,017 votes while T Vajresh Yadav polled 1,52,598 votes followed by BJP candidate, Y Sudarshan Reddy (50,535).

KP Vivekanand Goud from Quthbullapur defeated BJP candidate Kuna Srisailam Goud by a staggering 85,576 votes, polling 1,87,999. The BJP candidate managed to secure 1,02,423 votes.

Marri Rajashekhar Reddy from Malkajgiri, the son-in-law of Ch Malla Reddy defeated Mynampally Hanumanth Rao by 49,530 votes. He polled 1,25,049 votes while Mynampally received 75,518 votes and BJP candidate Ramachander Rao polled 55,427 votes.

At Uppal constituency, Bandari Lakshma Reddy defeated M Parameshwar Reddy of Congress by 49,030 votes. Bandari Lakshma Reddy polled 1,32,927 votes while Parameshwar Reddy got 83,897 votes.

From Kukatpally, Madhavaram Krishna Rao defeated Bandi Ramesh of Congress by 70,387 votes. Krishna Rao, who in 2014 won Kukatpally on TDP ticket and 2018 on BRS ticket, polled 1,35,635 votes while Bandi Ramesh polled 65,248 votes.