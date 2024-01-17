Hyderabad Police cite Aamir Shakil in son Raheel’s accident case

Hyderabad: The Punjagutta police cited former BRS MLA Aamir Shakil, as an accused in the ‘accident case’ involving his son Raheel Shakil in front of Praja Bhavan at Somajiguda last month.

Raheel Shakil, who was allegedly in inebriated condition rammed his car into the police barricade in front of Praja Bhavan in December last week. He was taken to the Punjagutta police station by the police from where he was ‘let off’ while another person was shown as accused in his place.

However, the plan went awry after some people alerted the police higher-ups who ordered an enquiry and found that the local SHO, Durga Rao had allegedly colluded with Aamir Shakil. The SHO was later suspended by the higher ups and case handed over to ACP S R Nagar, Y Venkateshwar Rao for investigation.

Rahil had escaped to Dubai after the incident. The police identified 10 persons including Aamir Shakil who had helped Rahil escape to Dubai and cited all of them as accused in the case.