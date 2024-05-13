Villagers protest against lathi charge in Jangaon

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 May 2024, 05:56 PM

Jangaon: Tension prevailed for some time in Ganugapahad village after the police lathi charge people who came to a booth to cast their vote on Monday.

The villagers staged a protest against the high-handed behaviour of the police and demanded the government to take action against the erring officials. However, the police refuted the allegations and stated that they used mild force to disperse the crowd as Section 144 was in force around the polling booth.