Heavy turnout of people for Prajavani; traffic affected near Begumpet, Punjagutta

Due to heavy rush at the Praja Bhavan, traffic flow on the Begumpet main road was affected. Police officials said Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu had received the applications initially and left for the Assembly.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:51 AM, Fri - 15 December 23

Hyderabad: The Prajavani programme which began at the Jyotirao Phule Praja Bhavan, Greenlands here on Friday is witnessing a heavy turnout of applicants from across the State.

Though the scheduled time of the programme is from 10 am to 1 pm, people turned up since early morning. Such is the rush at the programme that the queues extended beyond Praja Bhavan till GRT showroom.

The traffic situation prompted the Hyderabad Traffic Police to issue traffic advisories.

“Due to heavy flow of visitors to Praja Vaani (Praja Darbar), movement of vehicles is slow from GVK One, Vengal Rao Park, NFCL, Panjagutta X Roads, Somajiguda Circle towards Praja Darbar. Panjagutta Traffic police are available and regulating traffic…” (sic) the Traffic Police shared on X.

The State Government had rechristened the Praja Darbar programme as Prajavani. The timings were fixed from 10 am to 1 pm. The programme is now being conducted on every Tuesday and Friday.

Despite the timings, people turned up in large numbers and going by the rush, it would take much time for the officials to accept the applications.

On Tuesday, officials had not permitted applicants, who had turned up beyond 1 pm at the venue.

“I came all the way from Kumaram Bheem Asifabad to seek allocation of a house and a job,” said Supraja, who said started early in the day from her native place to Hyderabad to attend the programme.