Hyderabad cops conduct cordon and search operation at Kalapather

Around 200 policemen under the supervision of DCP (south) P Sai Chaitanya conducted the operation and checked about 250 houses.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:27 AM, Wed - 31 May 23

Hyderabad: A cordon and search operation was conducted at Kalapather by the police on Tuesday night.

The police seized a few vehicles without or tampered number plates and booked cases against vehicle owners.

The local rowdy sheeters were warned by the police against indulging in any criminal activity.

He asked the people to inform police about any unsocial activities taking place in their area. The police seized another 40 vehicles as owners failed to produce the registration documents.