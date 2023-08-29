Hyderabad: Police constable rescues cat trapped in iron frame at Uppal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:44 PM, Tue - 29 August 23

Hyderabad: A police constable working at the Uppal traffic police station rescued a cat that was trapped in the iron frame of an under-construction flyover pillar near KV School Uppal, on Tuesday.

The 2009 batch constable, Ramavath Pandu, was performing his duty near the KV School at Uppal when some school children alerted him about a cat trapped in the iron rods frame.

“On coming to know, I climbed carefully on the pillar frame and picked up the cat in a bag and brought it down. I released it safely at a roadside,” Pandu told ‘Telangana Today’ over phone.

The video of the constable performing the humane act went viral on social media platforms and won accolades from all quarters. Another constable Laxman who was along with him had taken the video using his mobile phone and helped him in initially climbing on the pillar.

The senior officials of the Rachakonda police will felicitate the policeman for going beyond the line of duty and setting an example for the masses.

