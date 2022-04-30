| Hyderabad Police Inspector Goes Beyond Duty To Take Ill Child To Hospital

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:32 PM, Sat - 30 April 22

Hyderabad: Timely action from Chandrayangutta Inspector KN Prasad Varma helped in saving the life of a toddler on Saturday.

Varma had noticed a couple, Sohail and Neha, residents of Bandlaguda and natives of Latur in Maharashtra, crying and walking on the road. He got down from his vehicle and enquired with the couple, who told him that their daughter was shivering with fever. The Inspector immediately took them to a nearby private hospital.

After a preliminary check, the doctors advised the Inspector to shift the toddler to Niloufer Hospital for better treatment, following which he took the family to Niloufer at Red Hills in his vehicle and got the infant admitted there.

“Doctors informed me that the baby is responding to medical treatment well. The couple is new to the city and were unaware of nearby hospitals. They were struggling financially too. So I went a foot ahead and helped them,” Varma said.

The couple thanked the Inspector for his help.

