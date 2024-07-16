Hyderabad: Police behaviour against commoners draws criticism from social activists

By Telangana Today Updated On - 17 July 2024, 12:02 AM

Hyderabad: A video clip of an inspector moving around hitting the commoners standing on the roads with a lathi went viral on social media drawing criticism from social activists.

The incident took place in Moghalpura police station limits when the local Inspector Durga Prasad was on night rounds on a motorcycle. On spotting youngsters standing on the road, the Inspector allegedly hit them.

“At least three or four youngsters were beaten up with the fiber stick by the inspector for just standing on the road in the night. There are no prohibitory orders enforced in the city nor there are any official restrictions on public movement during the night. The behavior of the inspector is highly condemnable,” lamented S Q Masood, a social activist.

Following the incident, Masood wrote a letter to the Director General of Police, Telangana demanding action against the Inspector.

“Durga Prasad has been recording videos of these incidents and sharing them on social media, which is a blatant violation of individuals’ rights to privacy, dignity, and liberty. Such behavior from a law enforcement officer is not only unacceptable but also undermines the public’s trust in the police force,” complained Masood.

He further said that Durga Prasad for violating human rights of the common people and issuing an immediate order to stop the “Mission Chabutra,” which is an illegal exercise targeting poor people residing in certain areas.