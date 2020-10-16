Hyderabad Police launch ‘Cyber Surakshak’ programme

Around 310 students and teachers from about 23 schools participated in the virtual programme which was launched by Police Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar

By | Published: 8:22 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad City Police in association with the Hyderabad City Security Council on Friday launched ‘Cyber Surakshak’, a programme seeking to create awareness among youngsters on Cyber Hygiene. Around 310 students and teachers from about 23 schools participated in the virtual programme which was launched by Police Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar. He appreciated the school managements for their enthusiastic participation.

Rakshit Tandon, a cyber safety expert said, “The programme is about Cyber Surakshak and I teach how to be ‘Cyber SuRakshit’. They both go hand in hand”. Shikha Goel, Additional Commissioner of Police, Crimes, said the awareness programme would be extended to all schools in Hyderabad in a phased manner. Tarun Joshi, Joint CP and Convenor of HCSC and other senior police officials attended the programme.

