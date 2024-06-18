Hyderabad police officer assaults BJP leader, sparks tension in Mehdipatnam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 June 2024, 09:45 PM

Hyderabad: An official of Hyderabad police publicly thrashed a senior city BJP leader leading to tension in Mehdipatnam on Monday night. The BJP leader, Amar Singh, who in recent assembly elections contested from Karwan Assembly constituency was present at Gudimalkapur when ACP Asifnagar, Kishan Kumar, came to the area and was overseeing closure of commercial establishments around 11 pm.

During this, Amar Singh approached the ACP and alleged the police were closing shops belonging to a particular community while not applying the same rule to others.

According to sources, an argument broke out following which the police official manhandled and slapped Amar Singh publicly. The BJP leader was later bundled into a police vehicle and shifted to Gudimalkapur police station.

Soon after the incident, scores of BJP workers rushed to the police station and sat inside the police raising slogans against the police and the government.

They demanded the police official be placed under suspension. As the tension heightened the higher-ups rushed additional forces to the spot to control the situation. The protest was called off after senior police officials intervened and released Amar Singh from the police station.

The Hyderabad Police Commissioner ordered an enquiry into the incident.

Meanwhile, the police officials maintained that the BJP leader rudely spoke to the ACP and obstructed his duties. A case is registered against Amar Singh in this regard.