RTC to run metro services between ECIL-Mehdipatnam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 July 2024, 04:48 PM

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) Greater Hyderabad Zone has decided to operate four metro express buses from ECIL to Mehdipatnam.

These buses which will begin services from July 15 will be operated with a frequency of 13 minutes and reach Mehdipatnam enroute Secunderabad, Punjagutta, Banjara Hills Road No.7 and Masab Tank for the convenience of the passengers.

RTC officials said the first bus from ECIL to Mehdipatnam will start at 7 am and the last bus from ECIL to Mehdipatnam will start at 7.30pm.