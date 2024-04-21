Hyderabad: Police officer at Narayanguda helps student reach exam centre

The girl, Vaishnavi, hailing from Nalgonda district along with her grandmother reached the city on Sunday morning to appear for the TSRJC entrance test.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 April 2024, 06:39 PM

Hyderabad: A police officer from Narayanguda police station saved the day for a student by helping her reach an examination centre on Sunday morning.

The girl, Vaishnavi, hailing from Nalgonda district along with her grandmother reached the city on Sunday morning to appear for the TSRJC entrance test. The exam center allocated to the candidate was Government Boys High School, CPL Amberpet.

Also Read Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat’s mentorship yields 200 successful Civil Services candidates

However, due to some confusion Vaishnavi got down from the auto rickshaw at Gurunanak School Narayanguda around 9.40 am. On realizing that she had reached the wrong place, the girl and her grandmother panicked.

Narayanguda Station House Officer, U Chandrasekhar, who was at the exam center enquired with the girl about the issue and responding immediately took the girl in his vehicle to Amberpet and dropped her at exam center in time. The exam commenced at 10 a.m.

The girl and her grandmother thanked the police for their gesture.