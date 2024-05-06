Aadhaar card free service deadline extended to June 14

Previously, individuals could update their Aadhaar Card details for free until March 14. This is the second time UIDAI has extended the deadline.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 6 May 2024, 02:42 PM

Aadhar

Hyderabad: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) recently announced via Twitter that they are allowing individuals to upload documents online free of charge until June 14 this year.

The post on the official X handle of UADAI read: “#UIDAI is letting people upload documents for free online until June 14, 2024, to help millions of Aadhaar card holders. You can use this free service only on the #myAadhaar website. UIDAI wants people to keep their documents up-to-date on their Aadhaar cards.”

Previously, individuals could update their Aadhaar Card details for free until March 14. This is the second time UIDAI has extended the deadline. It’s crucial for people, especially those with old or outdated Aadhaar Cards spanning 10 years, to update their information. The process can be completed free of charge on the mAadhaar portal until June 14.

Here’s how you can update your Aadhaar Card easily and for free:

1. Visit the official Aadhaar website at https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/ and log in by entering the One-Time Password (OTP) sent to your mobile number.

2. Review your current documents to ensure accuracy. If they are correct, click on the option ‘I verify that the above details are correct’. If they are inaccurate, follow these steps:

3. Choose the type of identity document from the drop-down menu.

4. Upload the selected document in PNG, JPEG, or PDF format, with a file size of under 2 MB.

5. select the address document from the drop-down menu.

6. Upload the address document in PNG, JPEG, or PDF format, with a file size of under 2 MB.

7. Click ‘Submit’ to confirm your documents.

#UIDAI extends free online document upload facility till 14th June 2024; to benefit millions of Aadhaar holders.

This free service is available only on the #myAadhaar portal. UIDAI has been encouraging people to keep documents updated in their #Aadhaar pic.twitter.com/eaSvSWLvvt — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) March 12, 2024