Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat’s mentorship yields 200 successful Civil Services candidates

Since 2015, Bhagwat and his team of mentors have been a guiding force for civil services aspirants for their interview preparation.

By Yuvraj Akula Published Date - 21 April 2024, 06:15 PM

File Photo

Hyderabad: Going beyond the call of duty, Additional DGP, Railways and Road Safety Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat and his team of mentors aided 200 candidates from across the country, who eventually cracked the Civil Services examination 2023.

In the results recently announced by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), 16 candidates under top 100 ranks including third ranker Donoru Ananya Reddy from Mahabubnagar district were mentored by Bhagwat and his team for the personality test or interview.

Other top rankers include Ruhani (5), Nausheen (9), Ayan Jain (16), Nandala Sai Kiran (27), Deepthi Rohilla (39), Sameer Khode (42), KN Chandana Jahanavi (50), Dr. Neha Rajput (51), Khushhali Solanki (61), Atul Singh (67), Rohit Tyagi (74), Garima Mundra (80), Aniket Hirade (81), Merugu Kaushik (82) and Vijeta Hosmani (100).

Overall, 200 candidates trained by this top police officer and his team figured in the final selection list of 1,016. Among other rankers trained by Bhagwat and his team is Vishal (718), son of ACP Jaypur, Mulgani Uday Krishna (780), who resigned as a police constable in Andhra Pradesh and prepared for exam, and Adha Sandeep Kumar son of police head constable from Adilabad district.

The aspirants are offered free training and guidance both in person and online via WhatsApp. The team also extends training for Indian Forest services and Assistant commandant CAPF exam interviews conducted by the UPSC. So far, more than 2,000 candidates benefitted from interview preparation and achieved success.

“For us, it is like giving back to the society as we have also gone through a struggle period in our preparation days,” Bhagwat said.

For those who were unsuccessful, Bhagwat advised them to hold on to their dream and work on weak areas, also have a plan B ready.

Bhagwat acknowledged efforts of team members including Abhishek Saraf, IAS of MP cadre, Nitish Pathode IRS DC Customs Mumbai, Dr. Shailendra Deolankar, Director Higher Education Maharashtra, Dr. Vivek Kulkarni JPEC, and Anand Patil IAS Additional Secretary Education Delhi who have walked extra mile beyond call of duty.