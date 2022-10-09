Hyderabad: Police seize unaccounted cash of Rs 79.25 lakh at Chandrayangutta

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:13 PM, Sun - 9 October 22

Hyderabad: The Chandrayangutta police seized Rs. 79.25 lakh unaccounted money from four persons on Saturday night.

According to the police, the four persons Salman Malik, Imran Malik, T Venkateshwar Rao and E Shekar, were exchanging a bag containing Rs. 79,25,000 at Mahbubnagar cross roads at Chandrayangutta when a police team noticed them and caught them.

The police detained the four persons for questioning and seized the two cars and their mobile phones along with cash. The police informed the Income Tax officials to verify the documents.