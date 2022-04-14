Hyderabad: Police take custody of two suspects in Radisson Blu drug case

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:50 PM, Thu - 14 April 22

Hyderabad: The Banjara Hills police on Thursday took custody of Abhishek Vuppala and Anil Kumar, who were arrested in connection with the raid on the Pudding & Mink pub at Radisson Blu hotel.

A local court had granted four day police custody of the two suspects. A police team took them into custody from the Central Prison, Chanchalguda and shifted them to the Banjara Hills police station where they will face interrogators.

The police are trying to figure out suppliers and users of cocaine at the pub. “Investigation is going on, we collected the CDR records and analyzed it. Our prime concern is the source of the drug and how it reached the hotel. Also we are investigating who are the regular drug users visiting the pub,” said an official.

It is learned that the police questioned them about an app created by them using which guests were asked to register for any party and get access to the premises. The police also enquired about the number of guests visiting the pub and about the partners of the pub.

The police are also making efforts to nab Kiran Raju and Arjun Veeramachineni, who are absconding.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .