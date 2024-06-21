Radha Kishan Rao attacked by cat in Chanchalguda jail

As per reports, the incident occurred when the ex-cop, was sleeping in his cell in the Krishna Barrack in the prison.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 21 June 2024, 10:28 PM

Hyderabad: Former Task Force DCP and one of the suspects in the phone tapping case – T Radha Kishan Rao was reportedly attacked by a cat in his barrack at the Central Prison in Chanchalguda on Friday.

He escaped with minor injury on his leg and no bleeding.

He was immediately administered first-aid in the prison premises.