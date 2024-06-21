Friday, Jun 21, 2024
Radha Kishan Rao attacked by cat in Chanchalguda jail

By Telangana Today
Updated On - 21 June 2024, 10:28 PM
Hyderabad: Former Task Force DCP and one of the suspects in the phone tapping case – T Radha Kishan Rao was reportedly attacked by a cat in his barrack at the Central Prison in Chanchalguda on Friday.

He escaped with minor injury on his leg and no bleeding.

As per reports, the incident occurred when the ex-cop, was sleeping in his cell in the Krishna Barrack in the prison.

He was immediately administered first-aid in the prison premises.

