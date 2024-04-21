Former DCP Radhakishan Rao brought to Karimnagar hospital

Radhakishan Rao’s mother Sarojini Devi (98), who was staying with his sister in Karimnagar, was admitted to Sagar hospital on March 12 as her health deteriorated.

21 April 2024

Karimnagar: Former DCP P Radhakishan Rao, who was in judicial remand in Chanchalguda jail in connection with the phone tapping case, was on Sunday brought to a private hospital in Karimnagar town, where his mother is undergoing treatment.

Sarojini Devi is suffering from Parkinson’s disease. Radhakishan requested the court to give permission to see his mother. The court allowed him to meet his mother between 11 am to 3 pm.

Based on the court’s instructions, police brought the retired DCP to Karimnagar. After spending four hours with his mother, Radhakishan returned.