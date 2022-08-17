Hyderabad: Police take out awareness rally against drug abuse

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:30 PM, Wed - 17 August 22

Source: Twitter/Hyderabad City Police.

Hyderabad: More than 200 persons including students of Raj Bahadur Venkat Ram Reddy Women’s College and Bhavan’s Vivekananda College took part in a rally on drug abuse organised by the Narayanguda police on Wednesday.

The NCC unit of the institutions also took part in the rally and the participants holding banners with slogans such as ‘Let Us Say No To Drugs’ and ‘Drugs are Death’ marched through the streets around Narayanguda. Around 20 policemen of the Narayanguda police station also took part in the rally.

The aim of the rally was to create awareness among the students about drug abuse and its consequences, said Narayanguda Inspector, R Srinivas Reddy adding, “along with enforcement work, we are taking up awareness in the masses about drug abuse.”