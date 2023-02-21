| Hyderabad Police Trace 4 Year Old Girl Missing Girl Within An Hour

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:29 PM, Tue - 21 February 23

Hyderabad: A four year-old-girl who went missing from L. B Nagar on Tuesday evening was traced by the police and reunited with her parents within an hour.

The girl Aadhya, 4 years, a resident of Chandrapuri colony, LB Nagar went out of the house and lost her way around 6 p.m

After searching around, the family members approached the L B Nagar police who checked the cctv feed of local surveillance network and searched the entire colony.

Finally the child was traced at Suryodaya colony. She was handed over the her family.

The parents thanked the police for their efforts and prompt action.